Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMA. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.95.

NYSE CMA opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

