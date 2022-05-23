Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Sells $351,615.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $62.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 169.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

