Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Sells 3,901 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $162.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $38,489,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Analog Devices by 251.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.
About Analog Devices (Get Rating)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Analog Devices (ADI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.