Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Sells 3,901 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $162.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $38,489,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Analog Devices by 251.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.