Barclays Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $208.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $275.00 to $208.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.96. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,032,562. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.