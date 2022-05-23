Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $325,041.30 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,106.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94.
- On Thursday, March 31st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00.
TWLO stock opened at $103.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.22. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $412.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.54.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.96.
About Twilio (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
