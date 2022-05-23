Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 43.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

