The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $72.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.