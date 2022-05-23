Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EELV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $637,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period.

Shares of EELV opened at $24.62 on Monday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27.

