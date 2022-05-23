Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of AI opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.69. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $76.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $35,424.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 over the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

