Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 804,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPEV opened at $23.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 5.39. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.