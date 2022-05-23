Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BRX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.96%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,900 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

