SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,776 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YORW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in York Water by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in York Water in the third quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in York Water by 217.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in York Water by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in York Water by 12.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a market cap of $570.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 30.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. York Water’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,649. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,869 shares of company stock worth $118,471. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

