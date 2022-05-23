Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,013 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.