Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PD opened at $23.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $142,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

