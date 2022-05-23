Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,254,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,813 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 282.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $64.69 on Monday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.