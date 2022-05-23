Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ryan Specialty Group were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,291,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,699,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $37.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

