Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,580 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $17,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after acquiring an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 in the last ninety days. 27.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.11.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.57. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

