Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $5,244,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $3,149,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

