Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

TAN stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.07. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

