Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP opened at $417.46 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $402.05 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $458.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.42. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

