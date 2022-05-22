Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 20,877 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of FOX worth $19,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 47,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 32,216 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,973,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in FOX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in FOX by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

