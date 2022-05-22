BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,828,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 77,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,492,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 369,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $38.15 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

BorgWarner Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.