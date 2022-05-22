Pictet Asset Management SA Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,073,000 after acquiring an additional 95,638 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 770,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,216,000 after acquiring an additional 125,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,856 shares of company stock worth $805,708. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $40.23 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

