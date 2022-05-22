Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,208 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.79.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $141.49 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.