DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.59.

DKS stock opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 in the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,577 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

