Rhumbline Advisers Sells 91,183 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,523,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $11,588,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6,719.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 246,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 243,043 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 291,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.