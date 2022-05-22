abrdn plc Takes $8.06 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,219 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273,343 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

NYSE WMS opened at $104.91 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.28 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.