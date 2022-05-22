Robert W. Baird Trims TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Target Price to $74.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TJX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

TJX Companies stock opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TJX Companies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

