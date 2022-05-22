abrdn plc Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,368,000 after acquiring an additional 266,650 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $76,673,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $243.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

