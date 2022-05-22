Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,276 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Halliburton worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.