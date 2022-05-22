W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Boosted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $464.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $498.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.05.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on GWW. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

