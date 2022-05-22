Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Guggenheim

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim to $225.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.96.

TGT opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a 12 month low of $150.89 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

