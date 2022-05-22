Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 269 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,741,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period.

RYT stock opened at $249.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $239.58 and a 12 month high of $327.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.74.

