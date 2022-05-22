Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 628.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI opened at $19.03 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

