Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 264 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after purchasing an additional 252,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,063,716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,474,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,801,000 after purchasing an additional 227,692 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $276.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.29. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

