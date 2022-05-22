Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 801,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,553,000 after purchasing an additional 156,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after buying an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,139,000 after purchasing an additional 35,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,816,000.

FTEC stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $96.76 and a 1 year high of $138.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.18.

