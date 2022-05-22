Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 684,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,276,000 after buying an additional 47,468 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000.

Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

