Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,159 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,916 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $62.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

