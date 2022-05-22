American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $153.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.16. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

