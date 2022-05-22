Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,243 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 496,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.05.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -77.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

