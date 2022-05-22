417 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 417 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after buying an additional 186,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,639 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $53,494,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,331 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $48,786,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $3,289,275.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,055,663.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

