Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 15,179 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,179 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after buying an additional 103,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 908,777 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 183,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

