Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Agree Realty were worth $16,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,427,000 after purchasing an additional 82,740 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ADC stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

