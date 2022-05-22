Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $135.12 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $214.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

