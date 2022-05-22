Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Everest Re Group worth $18,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

RE opened at $270.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.24. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $234.87 and a 1-year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

