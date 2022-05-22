Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,552 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on EXC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

