Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Texas Roadhouse worth $16,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $71.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

