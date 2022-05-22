Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,202 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,664,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $928,927,000 after purchasing an additional 181,462 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

