Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Medpace worth $16,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $133.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.