Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.11% of Invesco worth $117,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after buying an additional 1,557,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,248,000 after buying an additional 654,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 65.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,300,000 after buying an additional 1,087,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 647.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 39.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,986,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,906,000 after buying an additional 566,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

